High Fire Danger This Weekend Around the State

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is urging extreme caution this weekend as dry conditions around the state have increased the likelihood of fires.
Areas ranging from southwest Michigan to the eastern Upper Peninsula are especially susceptible this weekend. Burn permits for yard debris will not be issued in many areas through the weekend. Check Michigan.gov/BurnPermit in northern Michigan or contact local municipal or fire authorities in the southern Lower Peninsula. Even if grass is green, it can still be dry and spread fire. Stands of pine trees also are particularly dry.
Here are some tips in preventing fires: