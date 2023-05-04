Hemlock Semiconductor Donates to Hemlock PSD
May 4, 2023 3:17PM EDT
Hemlock Public School District has received a donation from Hemlock Semiconductor.
The country’s top producer of hyper-pure silicon has given over $6000 worth of shop equipment to Hemlock PSD’s industrial arts program. The program gives students hands-on experience and skills in manufacturing, design, and engineering. The donation from HSC is one of many contributions from a long history of supporting local communities in education.