Head On Crash in Hemlock Kills One, Injures Another

Police in Saginaw County’s Richland Township are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Saginaw area woman and hospitalized another person.

Police say the 33-year-old woman was driving a white SUV on North Hemlock Road near the township’s Department of Public Safety yesterday around 7:30 A.M.when she began to drive erratically. Police attempted a traffic stop on the SUV, but it crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and struck another SUV head on.

The woman died from injuries suffered in the crash. The other driver was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries. The woman has not been identified at this time.