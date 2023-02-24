WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Happy Little Trees Virtual 5K at Michigan State Parks

By Denyse Shannon
February 24, 2023 5:30AM EST
(Getty Images)

Bay City State Park is among the Michigan State Parks that will benefit from a virtual 5K in April.

The third annual virtual run/walk called Run for the Trees, a Happy Little 5K inspired by painter Bob Ross supports management of invasive plants and forest pests in the parks. Over the last three years the event has netted more than $1 million for Michigan State Parks. As a virtual event, participants can run or walk outdoors anytime between April 22nd and 29th, and will receive a commemorative t-shirt, bib, and participation medal. Registration closes on March 1st.

For information visit michigan.gov/DNRhappylittletrees.

