Handy Middle School Team Recognized By Bay County

Members of the Handy Middle School Unified Basketball team being recognized during the Bay County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday.

On Tuesday, April 9 Bay County officials recognized Handy Middle School’s Unified basketball team, which won its second state championship earlier this year. The team, formed three years ago, is split between general and special education students.

Special Education teacher Nicole of the Bay-Arenac Intermediate School District explained the general education students learned compassion while the special education students looked up to the other students as role models.

The team will also be recognized Monday, April 15 by Bay City Commissioners.