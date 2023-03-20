WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Greenhouse fire damages buildings in Buena Vista

By Denyse Shannon
March 20, 2023 9:56AM EDT
Fire damages Abele’s Greenhouse & Garden Center

Fire crews responded to Abele Greenhouse & Garden Center in Beuna Vista Township on Sunday evening for a reported commercial structure fire.

Multiple buildings in the greenhouse were reportedly damaged when fire started in one of the buildings. The main building was protected from the flames. There is no word yet on a cause of the blaze to the garden center, located at 3500 Wadsworth Avenue.

No damage estimates are available however Abele’s plan to open the greenhouse as planned.

