Grand Blanc Couple OK After Emergency Plane Landing

A faulty fuel pump may be the reason a plane had to make an emergency landing in Gratiot County on Saturday, May 28.
Officials say the plane began having issues while flying near Merrill in Saginaw County. The occupants of a the plane, a man and woman from Grand Blanc, were attempting to get to the Gratiot County Airport. Gratiot County Central Dispatch helped the pilot land in a farm field.
The man and woman were not hurt and the plane was undamaged. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.