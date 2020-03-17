Governor Signs Executive Order Prohibiting Events Over 50 People
Governor Gretchen Whitmer (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed a new Executive Order prohibiting all events over 50 people or assemblies in shared indoor spaces of over 50 people beginning March 17th at Nine AM.
The Governor’s action aligns with the most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This new Executive Order like the one for school closures will run until April 5th at Five PM.
The order does make an exception for health care facilities, the state legislature, mass transit, purchase of grocery or consumer goods and performance of agricultural or construction work.