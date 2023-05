Residents and businesses in Bay, Isabella and Midland counties are encouraged to Give Local Tuesday, May 2.

Give Local is a 24-hour online fundraiser to support local non profits in each county, including Arenac County for Give local Bay. Individuals can donate to one of the participating organizations by visiting:

givelocalbay.org

givelocalisabella.org

givelocalmidland.org

The campaign is sponsored by the community foundations of each county.