GHOST Conducts 5th Annual Juvenile REscue Operation

The Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) and several partner agencies recently conducted a welfare check on 40 juveniles as part of its annual juvenile rescue operation.

Officials say the youngsters may be at risk for human trafficking, as people who are not attending school, or not reporting to Child Protective Services after being in the system. Police say if the kids have run away, they want to know why. The kids are asked a series of questions to help identify human trafficking victims.

Anyone with information about potential human trafficking is encouraged to contact their local police departments.