Four Arrested in Saginaw Following Drive-By Shooting

Saginaw Police credit teamwork between local residents and the police for bringing four suspects into custody on Saturday.

Police reported Saturday afternoon that a home and vehicle on the city’s west side were struck by gunfire in a drive-by-shooting. Thanks to a great deal of community cooperation and a number of eye witnesses, police say they were able to get a detailed description of the suspect vehicle and its four occupants.

Within a few minutes Officer Brad Holp and K-nine officer Cigan spotted the vehicle and began a pursuit. One of five firearms was thrown from the vehicle along the route but was recovered. The four teenage suspects, Dtayveon Jackson, Tristan Villanueva, Dmarion Griffin, and Omariontae Williams were taken into custody and charged with multiple felonies. The 17-year-olds were each charged with seven counts of felony firearms, two counts of assault with intent to murder, third degree fleeing a police officer, and other weapons charges.

Along with the four suspects police found three rifles and a second handgun in a silver SUV. Some of the weapons were reported stolen, according to police. The teens are lodged in the Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Facility.