Flint Township Police Search for Missing Elderly Man

Police in Flint Township are searching for man missing since last Thursday.

72-year-old Michael King was last seen walking east on Corunna Road near South Graham Road, passing the Mobil One Stop gas station. He is described as 5’7″ with a thin build and white hair and beard. He was wearing a camouflage coat, blue jeans and a gray hat. Police say he was resident of Davison until recently. King does not have a phone or any transportation.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call (810) 600-3250.