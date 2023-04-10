WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Flint Township Police Search for Missing Elderly Man

By News Desk
April 10, 2023 2:00AM EDT
(source: Flint Township Police Department)

Police in Flint Township are searching for man missing since last Thursday.

72-year-old Michael King was last seen walking east on Corunna Road near South Graham Road, passing the Mobil One Stop gas station. He is described as 5’7″ with a thin build and white hair and beard. He was wearing a camouflage coat, blue jeans and a gray hat. Police say he was resident of Davison until recently. King does not have a phone or any transportation.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call (810) 600-3250.

