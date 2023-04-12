Flint Police Officer Charged with Assaulting a Suspect Who was Handcuffed

A Flint police officer is charged with misdemeanor assault for striking a handcuffed man.

51-year-old Charles Redmond is accused of punching and kicking Terry Taylor in the face while the man was handcuffed and being held down on a porch while detained by two other officers. The alleged incident occurred January 26 and was captured on a home security camera. The video appears to show Taylor trying to hit one of the officers before the arrest.

Redmond was placed on administrative leave without pay following the incident, but ha since been reassigned to desk duty. A pre-trial hearing was held on Monday.