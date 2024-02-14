Flint Man Reported Missing

Police in Flint are searching for a man who was reported missing.

20-year-old Ronnie Jones was last seen February 2 at his home in the 6600 block of Elmridge Drive. Police say he was driving a beige 2004 Mercury Mountaineer four door SUV with a maroon color hatchback. He was wearing black and white sweatpants and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Jones is described as black, 6’2″ and 145 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. His hair is done in a twist style. Anyone who sees jones or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Flint Poilice Department.