Flint Man Charged In Capitol Riot Attack

A Flint man is charged with multiple felonies in federal court for his alleged role in the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

20-year-old Isaac Thomas is accused of swinging a flag pole at Capitol police officers and striking one of them. Thomas, arrested January 26, 2023, initially told a judge has was peacefully protesting and exercising his First Amendment rights. However, police say video of the riot taken by his girlfriend, 22-year-old Christina Legros of Beaverton, shows Thomas swinging a flagpole at police trying to prevent the group from entering.

Thomas is charged with disorderly conduct and physical violence. Legros is also charged with misdemeanors including entering or remaining on restricted grounds without lawful authority to do so and engaging in disruptive conduct on restricted grounds.