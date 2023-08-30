Flint Man Arrested in Suspected Arson Causing One Man’s Death

A 40-year-old man is being held in the Genesee County Jail on murder and arson charges after an apartment fire last Wednesday in Flint claimed the life of an elderly man.

Fire crews were sent to Westgate Manor Apartments in the 3700 block of Penbrook Lane around 11:00 P.M. to a fully involved structure fire. Once the flames were put out, the body of 78-year-old Fred Gordon, Jr. was found on the second floor of the building. Police say Richard Franklin claimed to have started the fire and was arrested at the scene.

Franklin is being held without bond on charges of felony and open murder and first degree arson. His next court date is September 7.