Flint Installs New Emergency Alert System

A new, emergency alert system has come to the city of Flint.

The system, called Alert Flint, can send out city specific emergency notifications to people who have signed up for the program, using the CodeRED system. About 50,000 people have signed up for the free program so far. Residents can choose to get notfications by text, email, cell phone, land line, teletype or through social media. Users can register with multiple Flint addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses.

To sign up, visit the city website or text Flint to 99411.