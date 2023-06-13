First Mosquito-Borne Illness of 2023 in Saginaw County Detected

Routine mosquito-borne disease surveillance conducted by the Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission (SCMAC) has detected the first evidence of mosquito-borne virus within Saginaw County this year.

Jamestown Canyon virus (JCV) was found in spring mosquitoes collected at the end of May. While most JCV infections don’t result in any symptoms, some people may experience flu-like illness with fever. Severe cases, although rare, may develop neurological symptoms such as meningitis or encephalitis requiring hospitalization.

While the threat of virus infection is low, precautions should be taken to avoid mosquito biting activity, such as eliminating sources of standing water on your property, wear shoes, socks, light-colored long pants and a long sleeve shirt when outside and use insect repellent with DEET.

Anyone who may find dead crows or blue jays should report them to the commission at (989) 755-5751.