Fire Ravaging Agricultural Company in Hemlock

By News Desk
December 19, 2022 8:37AM EST
Anderson Inc fire photoA grain elevator fire continues to burn after multiple fire departments responded Sunday night in Saginaw County.

The Richland Township Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at Anderson, Incorporated at 485 South Hemlock Road at 10:10 P.M. Further 9-1-1 calls advised flames from the pump house were visible.

Richland Township requested additional assistance, which has come from Saginaw, Midland, Gratiot and Genesee counties. South Hemlock is closed from Gratiot to Doyle roads. Fire crews are also using the fire hydrant on Gratiot at Orr Road, so please avoid these areas.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is unknown as it has yet to be put out. Fire officials will hold a news conference at 10:00 A.M. at the Richland Township Fire Station.

