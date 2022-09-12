WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Feds Remove Ethnic Slur from Place Names in Michigan

By News Desk
September 12, 2022 5:30AM EDT
(source: NOAA)

(Michigan News Network) – Federal officials have renamed 32 sites on federal lands in Michigan to remove an ethnic slur from their names.

The Interior Department says “squaw” has historically been used as a racial and ethnic slur particularly offensive for Indigenous women. Some of the renamed sites include Paint Lake — formerly Squaw Lake — in Oakland County, Quanicassee Creek — formerly Squaw Creek — in Saginaw County, and Ojibwa Island — formerly Squaw Island — in Charlevoix County.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland says she feels obligated to ensure that public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming.

