Fashion Square Cutting Incident

The arraignment for a mall security guard accused of cutting a 16 year old patron of Fashion Square Mall will be held today.

Brent Allen Pierce, 31, is accused of cutting a 16 year old patron of the mall after the two had an argument in the food court. Statements have been given by both subjects and by two witnesses, and the 31 year old man was arrested yesterday. He is now being charged with carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent and assault with a dangerous weapon.