WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Fashion Square Cutting Incident

By Lilac Eash
May 18, 2023 11:17AM EDT
Share
Fashion Square Cutting Incident
(WSGW file photo)

The arraignment for a mall security guard accused of cutting a 16 year old patron of Fashion Square Mall will be held today.
Brent Allen Pierce, 31, is accused of cutting a 16 year old patron of the mall after the two had an argument in the food court. Statements have been given by both subjects and by two witnesses, and the 31 year old man was arrested yesterday. He is now being charged with carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Popular Stories

1

Crash in Midland County Claims Life of Motorcyclist
2

Hemlock Semiconductor Donates to Hemlock PSD
3

Saginaw Man Charged in Wrong Way Police Chase
4

Wildfire Credit Union Longtime Employee, Linda McGee, Retires
5

Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce Hears Workforce Update