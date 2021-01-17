Explore Life on Other Worlds with Midland Center’s Virtual Pass
Midland Center for the Arts (source: MCFTA)
They say a photo is worth a thousand words, and that is no exception for the imagery produced by National Geographic’s world-renowned photographers, scientists, authors, filmmakers, conservationists and adventurers. Midland Center for the Arts presents an evening of discussion and exploration of the behind-the-scenes stories and stunning imagery of National Geographic as part of the Virtual Pass on Jan. 19, 2021 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now by subscribing for the Virtual Pass at just $9.99/mo at midlandcenter.org or by calling the Center ticket office at 989-631-8250. families subscribed for the Virtual Pass will have access to this virtual event along with many others.
But how close are we to discovering life on other planets? NASA’s Perseverance rover is due to land on Mars in 2021 to search for signs of ancient life and collect rock and soil samples for possible return to Earth. Jupiter’s moon Europa is home to a vast subsurface ocean—a body of water that could sustain primitive forms of life on this alien world nearly 600 million miles from our planet.
Audiences will join National Geographic Explorer, planetary scientist and astrobiologist Kevin Peter Hand and NASA engineer Kobie Boykins for the latest intriguing updates on this vast frontier of exploration. This virtual event is a 60-minute LIVE show with an engaging presentation followed by over 40 minutes of live conversations and a moderated Q&A so you can ask all of your burning questions!
This is the first in a series of National Geographic Live events coming to the Virtual Pass. Passholders will be able to speak with paleontologists on Feb. 23 as we ‘Reimagine Dinosaurs’ and discover how groundbreaking new science is changing what we thought we knew about how dinosaurs looked, moved and lived; and then dive deep into the depths of the sea with marine biologists on March 30 for “Mysterious Seas.”
This virtual event, along with the others in this series, will be streamed LIVE as part of Midland Center’s Virtual Pass, a local streaming platform with new events just announced for the Spring of 2021. Events will include performing arts performances from award-winning Jeff Daniels and Broadway stars of The Phantom of the Opera, the Midland Symphony Orchestra, and more to be announced.