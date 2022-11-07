Essexville Man Charged with Child Abuse in Northern Michigan

State police in northern Michigan have arrested an Essexville man for injuring an infant.

The child had been treated for broken bones at McLaren Hospital in Petoskey. Staff there called police about the injuries. Police spoke with the child’s father, 25-year-old Tristin Green, who told them he was laying the infant in a pack-n-play when he forcefully pressed his chest into the child. The infant’s arm was behind its back, which caused the injuries.

Green was arrested November 1 and arraigned last Thursday on a charge of first degree child abuse. He’s being held in the Cheboygan County Jail on a $500,000 bond.