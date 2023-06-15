Emerald Ash Borer Treatment to Start in Bay County

The Bay County Forest Sustainability Program will be conducting treatments to eliminate Emerald Ash Borer starting next week.

Officials say the invasive insect species bore into the bark of ash trees shortly after hatching and starve the tree of nutrients. Beginning Monday, June 19th, a crew of arborist-certified workers will be injecting an estmiated 951 publicly-owned ash trees throughout Bay County with insecticide to control the Emerald Ash Borer population. The commission says since the product is injected into the tree through a one-way port, there is no danger that it will leak out and affect other organisms.