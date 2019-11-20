      Weather Alert

Elevated Lead Levels Found In Water Of Some Essexville Homes

John Hall
Nov 19, 2019 @ 10:46pm
(Alpha Media file photo)

Elevated lead levels have been found in Essexville’s drinking water.

Health Officer Joel Strasz from the Bay County Health Department says seven of 40 homes tested indicated lead  readings above the state action threshold of 15 parts per billion. Strasz explained all homeowners in Essexville will be notified  about the problem.

Free water filters will be made available to  qualified residents at City Hall on Woodside  November 22nd from 11 to Seven. Eligibility guidelines include demonstrated financial need like pregnant mothers, anyone with children under 18 or  recipients of either WIC or Medicaid.

