Elevated Lead Levels Found In Water Of Some Essexville Homes
(Alpha Media file photo)
Elevated lead levels have been found in Essexville’s drinking water.
Health Officer Joel Strasz from the Bay County Health Department says seven of 40 homes tested indicated lead readings above the state action threshold of 15 parts per billion. Strasz explained all homeowners in Essexville will be notified about the problem.
Free water filters will be made available to qualified residents at City Hall on Woodside November 22nd from 11 to Seven. Eligibility guidelines include demonstrated financial need like pregnant mothers, anyone with children under 18 or recipients of either WIC or Medicaid.