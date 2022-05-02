      Weather Alert

Elementary Students Sickened at Clio Area School

News Desk
May 2, 2022 @ 5:30am

Several young students at an elementary school near Clio fell ill and were hospitalized Friday, April 29.

Police say 15 to 18 students at Edgerton Elementary from the same classroom began feeling symptoms of nausea, shortness of breath, lightheadedness and dizziness around 1:00 p.m. The building was evacuated. Fire crews and Consumes Energy arrived on the scene and ruled out a natural gas or carbon monoxide leak.

Police believe the students may have come into contact with a foreign substance, though test results may take up to two weeks to come back from a laboratory. Five kindergartners were hospitalized but all students have recovered. The classroom where the incident occurred was deep cleaned and classes will resume as normal on Monday.

Popular Posts
One Injured in Saginaw Shooting
Reward Offered in Saginaw Man's Murder
Two-Car Crash Leaves Baby in Critical Condition
Crash in Flint Leaves Man Critically Injured
Suspect in Burton Murder Arrested
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On