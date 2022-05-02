Elementary Students Sickened at Clio Area School

Several young students at an elementary school near Clio fell ill and were hospitalized Friday, April 29.
Police say 15 to 18 students at Edgerton Elementary from the same classroom began feeling symptoms of nausea, shortness of breath, lightheadedness and dizziness around 1:00 p.m. The building was evacuated. Fire crews and Consumes Energy arrived on the scene and ruled out a natural gas or carbon monoxide leak.
Police believe the students may have come into contact with a foreign substance, though test results may take up to two weeks to come back from a laboratory. Five kindergartners were hospitalized but all students have recovered. The classroom where the incident occurred was deep cleaned and classes will resume as normal on Monday.