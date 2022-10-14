WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Elderly Woman Killed in Bay County Crash

By News Desk
October 14, 2022 7:00AM EDT
Share
Elderly Woman Killed in Bay County Crash

A Frankenmuth woman was killed in a crash in northern Bay County on Tuesday.

Police say 91-year-old Helga Lentener was driving a black, 2019 Buick Encore north on M-13 around 10:00 A.M. near East Kitchen Road in Fraser Township. The vehicle drifted across the road, struck a culvert and went airborne before hitting a tree, according to police.

First responders on the scene had to extract her from the vehicle. She was taken to Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw, where she died, though it isn’t known if she died from injuries from the crash or from a prior medical issue. The crash remains under investigation.

Popular Stories

1

Man Killed When His Truck Rams A Dump Truck
2

City of Saginaw hits new national high
3

Crash Victim from Ohio Identified
4

Bay County Man Wins Fantsy 5 Jackpot
5

Saginaw County Presecutor's Office Unhappy With City Council Member's Conduct in Assualt Case