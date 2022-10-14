Elderly Woman Killed in Bay County Crash

A Frankenmuth woman was killed in a crash in northern Bay County on Tuesday.

Police say 91-year-old Helga Lentener was driving a black, 2019 Buick Encore north on M-13 around 10:00 A.M. near East Kitchen Road in Fraser Township. The vehicle drifted across the road, struck a culvert and went airborne before hitting a tree, according to police.

First responders on the scene had to extract her from the vehicle. She was taken to Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw, where she died, though it isn’t known if she died from injuries from the crash or from a prior medical issue. The crash remains under investigation.