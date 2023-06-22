WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Elderly Woman Found Dead Following Huron County Crash

By News Desk
June 22, 2023 5:30AM EDT
A Bingham Township woman died in a vehicle crash in Huron County.

Police say 83-year-old Janice Becking was heading west on Popple Road about a half mile west of Bad Axe Road in a 2016 Ford Escape when her vehicle drifted across the road and crashed into a ditch. A passerby discovered the vehicle around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday and notified police. The time the crash occurred is undetermined due the difficulty of seeing the wreckage in the deep ditch.

Police are unsure if Becking had a medical emergency prior to the crash, though an autopsy will be conducted.

