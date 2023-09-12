EGLE to Host Virtual Meeting On Dow Silicones Corporation’s Waste Management License

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), Materials Management Division (MMD), will host a virtual public meeting and hearing to give community members an opportunity to learn about and comment on a draft hazardous waste management facility operating license that the MMD proposes to issue to Dow Silicones Corporation’s (DSC) facility located at 3901 South Saginaw Road in Midland.

Dow Silicones is seeking authorization to continue their licensed storage and disposal activities for on-site generated hazardous waste from their manufacturing operations. The company also receives off-site hazardous wastes from other company owned facilities. EGLE has determined DSC renewal application is technically adequate, drafted a license renewal, and is seeking formal public comment on the draft license renewal. The virtual meeting will be held this Thursday at 6:00 P.M. via zoom. Register for the meeting here.

The public comment period on the draft license renewal started on August 15 and ends at 5:00 p.m. on September 29. Written comments must be submitted to EGLE, MMD, P.O. Box 30241, Lansing, Michigan 48909 or by email to Dan Dailey, Environmental Engineer Specialist, Hazardous Waste Section, MMD, at [email protected]. Written comments must be postmarked no later than 5:00 p.m. on September 29 and include: the writer’s name, address, and email; a concise statement of the basis for the comments; and the supporting relevant facts upon which the comments are based.

Visit Michigan.gov/ DowSilicones to review copies of the public notice, fact sheet, draft license renewal, and additional site information. These documents are also available in hardcopy at:

Lansing: EGLE, MMD, Constitution Hall, 525 West Allegan Street, Lansing, Michigan 48933 (contact Vickie Terry at [email protected] or 517-284-6546).

989-225-7968; or Lisa Blaszak at [email protected] or 989-318-9623).

Midland: Grace A. Dow Memorial Library, 1710 West St. Andrews Street, Midland, Michigan (Contact Reference Services at 989-837-3449).

Before issuing a final decision on the license, EGLE will evaluate all comments received during the formal public comment period. EGLE will issue a formal written response to comments when a final decision on the license renewal is made. This information will be communicated to all persons who submitted comments during the formal public comment period, who are on the official DSC facility mailing list, or who are subscribed to the DSC Hazardous Waste Facility GovDelivery list.