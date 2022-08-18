EGLE Cites Lockhart Chemical for Further Spills Into Flint River

More substances have been released into the Flint River and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) says the Lockhart Chemical Company is responsible.

Lockhart admitted responsibility in June to a chemical spill into the river, which leaked thousands of gallons of an oil-like substance from a storm sewer on the company’s property. However, officials with EGLE says the company has not improved its housekeeping and operating procedures to minimize spills and releases on site. Other spills have occurred on the property in July and August.

EGLE has issued a second violation notice to Lockhart. A no contact order is still in place for areas of the Flint River.