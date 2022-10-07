East Tawas Man Accused of Hiring Someone to Murder Two People

A city councilman from East Tawas is under investigation for attempting to hire someone to kill two people.

Police say 65-year-old Michael Mooney tried hiring a Georgia man, Daniel Blackhawk, to kill the wife and son of Donald Clark, Sr., whose estate Mooney was the executor. Clark had passed away. Police say Blackhawk contacted Mooney about a possible inheritance, and Mooney allegedly told the man he would get a lot of money if he killed the wife and son. However, Blackhawk reported the conversation to police.

Mooney was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of solicitation of murder. Donald Clark, Jr. died of apparent natural causes during the investigation.