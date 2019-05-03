Dow Event Center Hosts 30th Annual All Area Arts Awards

Saginaw’s Dow Events Center hosted the 30th annual All Area Arts Awards Thursday.

Director of Marketing Marsha Braun of Saginaw’s Arts and Enrichment Commission says arts improve the region’s quality of life and attract businesses as well as individuals.

Braun added arts award winners included the Saginaw Eddy Concert Band plus long time Review Magazine owner and publisher Robert Martin along with musician, teacher and author Reynold Jay Anschuetz. The Rising Star Arts Award went to filmmaker Markeen Baker.