Disability Reading Program Coming to Saginaw ISD

A new partnership between Dow, Disability Network of Mid-Michigan (DNMM) and the Saginaw ISD seeks to promote disability awareness by providing books to elementary students.

Through an interactive reading program, the Disability Awareness Literacy Program (DALP) intends to foster awareness and education, helping break the stigmas about people with disabilities. The Saginaw ISD was selected as the first partner for the initiative because its Special Education Department provides academic and functional achievement programming for more than 5,500 students with exceptionalities. Each child and classroom will receive a book with their choice of disability topic, a packet of activities related to the book, and a volunteer to read to the class. Dow will also donate books to the school library so students can continue to explore these critical topics on their own.

The program will distribute books at the start of the 2022-2023 school year. If you have questions about the program, or want to sign up, please email [email protected].