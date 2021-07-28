Delta Midland Center Open House Scheduled for August 7

The grand-opening celebration will take place from noon-2pm at the new building, located just blocks from bustling Main Street at 419 E. Ellsworth St. Refreshments, including ice cream, giveaways and other activities are planned and guests will be invited to take self-guided tours through the 30,000-square-foot building.
The event is free and open the public. Free parking is available in the covered parking structure on E. Ellsworth St.
All activities for the general public are family friendly:
Guests are also invited to meet staff and learn more about the one- and two-year programs offered at the center. In-person classes will be offered at the center this fall semester, which begins August 28. Students can take business, health, science and transfer courses in a variety of formats.
About the building
Spence Brothers began construction on the building in fall 2019. The facility includes science and computer labs, classrooms, special-use training rooms, multi-purpose rooms and student services. It will bring new opportunities for innovation, and programs will focus on STEM to meet the needs of area employers.
The building construction cost $13 million, with more than $9 million provided by community donors. It was designed by TowerPinkster.
Major funding was provided by the Dow Company Foundation and the Dow Corning Foundation. Additional funders include the Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow Foundation, Rollin M. Gerstacker Foundation, Harry A. and Margaret D. Towsley Foundation and Charles J. Strosacker Foundation The building’s site was donated by Chemical Bank and Dow.