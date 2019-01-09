Delta College Trustees Approve New Certificate Program

Delta College trustees approved a new certificate program in Medical Office Professions Tuesday covering Clinical Medical Assistants.

College Vice President of Instruction and Learning Services Reva Curry says there’s a high demand for the position across Michigan and the nation with pay of over $32,000 annually. Curry explained duties involve patient in-take, organizing the doctor’s office and working with physicians and nurses to help direct patient care.

Curry added graduates can eventually move into other medical administrative jobs. She says classes are starting right away this semester with the help of Michigan Works! and local health care providers.