Delta College Looking to Fill Board of Trustees Vacancy

The Delta College Board of Trustees has received notification that Karen Lawrence-Webster, long-time Saginaw County Trustee, resigned from the Board, effective December 31, 2020.
Due to the resignation of Mrs. Lawrence-Webster, the Delta College Board of Trustees seeks to appoint a citizen of the Delta College district who resides in Saginaw County to fill a vacancy on the Board of Trustees until a successor is elected and qualified at the next regular community college election in 2022.
Qualifications required are that the person is a U.S. citizen, at least 21 years old, a Michigan resident for at least six months, and a resident of Saginaw County for at least thirty days. Board members serve without pay and are expected to prepare for and attend twelve regularly scheduled Board meetings each year, as well as special meetings which may be called from time to time, and to attend college events such as commencement exercises. They are expected to abide by the Board’s Bylaws and Operating Parameters, which may be accessed at www.delta.edu/board-of-trustees
or requested from the Secretary to the Board of Trustees.
Interested persons should email a cover letter, resume, and responses to the following questions to Andrea Ursuy, Secretary to the Board of Trustees (alna…@delta.edu
), by Wednesday, January 20, at 12:00 p.m.
• Why are you interested in being a Delta College Trustee?
• What is the role of community colleges in higher education? What is your vision for Delta College?
• What is your understanding of the Trustees’ role vs. the institution’s role for matters such as handling complaints about the college or its staff or students?
• We may meet other candidates for this important position who, on paper, appear more qualified than you. Why should we choose you?
a. What are your strengths and talents?
b. What would others say about your capabilities and talents?
• If appointed, would you seek election in the November 2022 election?
• Due to COVID-19, the Board of Trustees will meet virtually (in accordance with the Michigan Open Meetings Act), via the Zoom platform, at least through March 31, 2021. Are you able to participate via Zoom? When conditions permit, are you willing and able to meet in person?
The Delta College Board of Trustees welcomes applicants from diverse backgrounds for this vacancy.
Delta College is one of the top community colleges in the country. We are known for innovation, community leadership, teaching excellence and for graduates who make a difference in our communities.