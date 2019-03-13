Delta College Looking Into Future On Strategic Planning

Delta College President Jean Goodnow

Delta College trustees are taking a closer look at strategic planning for the next three years.

College  President Jean Goodnow says area residents believe Delta is the most well known local institution of higher learning offering affordability and quality instruction. But Goodnow warned that Delta will have to become more flexible and responsive when it comes to things like meeting student academic needs and scheduling times.

Delta trustees will meet Thursday from 9 AM to 3 PM on campus to talk more about how to remain successful and relevant into the future.

