Delta College Continues Its Long Partnership With Midland

Delta College President Dr. Jean Goodnow ( third from left) joins community leaders to break ground for the new Midland Center. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Delta College administrators joined Midland community leaders, Monday, to break ground for a new downtown center.

College President Doctor Jean Goodnow says students will have a wide variety of class options beginning with the fall, 2020, semester. The options run from certificate programs to an associates degree.

Goodnow said the new Midland Center benefits from a $9 million plus fundraising effort by the community’s five major foundations and others in the Midland area. The balance of the estimated $13 million cost will come from Delta College reserves, eliminating the need for bonding or borrowing money.

Midland Business Alliance President Tony Stamas says the new center, at the corner of Ellsworth and Cronkright, continues the revitalization of the city’s central business district.

The property was donated to Delta by the Midland-based Chemical Bank and Dow Chemical.

Delta’s second president, Donald Carlyon, called the facility a continuation of Delta’s commitment to the Midland community.