Delta #2 in Michigan for Associates Degrees

University HQ, is a leading online resource helping students navigate through the higher education process, has ranked Delta College number two for the best Associate’s Degree in Michigan.
Ranking factors included: graduation rate, graduating salary, number of programs offered, loan default rate, number of students receiving financial aid and community reputation.
Delta offers a wide variety of AAS programs, including for careers in accounting, dental hygienist, mechanical engineering, medical sonographer, respiratory therapist, cybersecurity, computer network technician, registered nurse and business management and more. This sets up many of its students to receive work locally.
