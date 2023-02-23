Crime Stoppers Offering Reward for Wanted Man

Crime Stoppers of Flint is looking for help locating a felony suspect.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information on the arrest of 40 year old James William Thomas. Thomas is being sought on two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct, probation violation and failur to appear on breaking and entering charges. He is also charged with escape from jail. Thomas is described as a white mail with blue eyes, six feet tall, weighing 145 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 800-422-JAIL to leave an anonymous tip.