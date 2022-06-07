Crime Stoppers Announces Bay City Officer of the Year

Bay County Crime Stoppers presented two local police officers with Officer of the Year honors on Monday, June 6 at the Bay City Commission meeting.
Crime Stoppers Vice President Teresa Tromba announced the award for Bay City Department of Public Safety Officer Brandon Cooper. Cooper has been with the Bay City Department of Public Safety for four years. He is currently assigned to the Patrol Operations Division and also serves as a field training officer, a police reserve liason and was recently selecte to become a PPCT instructor.
Michigan State Police Sergeant Brad Woolman was to receive the Officer of the Year Award from the Tri City Post but he was unable to attend the meeting.