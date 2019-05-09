Covenant Volunteers Don’t Let Mother Nature Rain On Fundraising Effort

Rain didn't keep this customer from buying flowers from volunteers at Covenant Medical Center. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Volunteers from Saginaw’s Covenant Health Systems took over the city’s Bliss Park Thursday for a fundraiser to support some hospital programs. Volunteer Roger Spann said Mother Nature’s steady and sometimes heavy rainfall wasn’t the best time for a flower sale offering potted plants and hanging baskets.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit two programs at Covenant facilities. “Stop the Bleed” teaches people to control serious bleeding until medical help arrives, using tourniquets and pressure points. A therapy dog program will also benefit from the sale. There are currently six therapy dogs at Covenant, and they would like to acquire more. The dogs visit patients and families in the waiting rooms. Spann said children especially love the animals.

The flower sale was scheduled until 5:00 p.m. Thursday at Bliss Park, near the parking lot off Fayette Street.