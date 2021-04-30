Covenant Healthcare Gets “A” Grade From National Safety Group
Covenant HealthCare received an “A” grade in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing the Covenant team’s achievements protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospitals’ prevention of medical errors and other harms to patients in their care.
“We are extremely humbled and inspired to be recognized with the Leapfrog Hospital ‘A’ Safety Grade once again,” says Dr. Michael Sullivan, Vice President of Performance Improvement/Chief Medical Officer. “This is a recognition of the dedication and commitment of each and every one of our caregivers to patient safety and Zero Harm. This is especially meaningful this year in light of the challenges we have all faced.”
“An ‘A’ safety grade is an elite designation that your community should be proud of,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but Covenant HealthCare shows us it is possible to keep a laser focus on patients and their safety, no matter what it takes.”
Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
Covenant HealthCare was awarded an “A” grade today when Leapfrog updated grades for spring 2021. To see Covenant’s full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.