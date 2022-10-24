Couple Charged in Overdose Death of Toddler

A Shiawassee Township couple faces second-degree murder charges in the death of their one year old son after the child apparently died of an acute fentanyl overdose in 2020.

39-year-old Jennifer Kincaid and 46-year-old David Bannister were arraigned Friday. Kincaid, who has struggled with drug use since 2012 lost custody of her children after a probation violation in 2018. The child’s father, Bannister also has substance use arrests. A

fter the boy’s death in February of 2020, his twin sister was removed from the home and placed into foster care. The parents are each being held in Shiawassee County Jail on $250,000 bond.