County considers awarding ARPA funds

By Denyse Shannon
October 16, 2022 8:00AM EDT
On Tuesday, October 18th the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners will gather to talk about using American Rescue Plan Act or ARPA Funds.

ARPA Fund requests were submitted in January of this year for consideration. In this round of funding nearly $6 million  may be awarded. Saginaw Future is asking for the biggest share in this round with a minimum of $5 million for a Transformational Economic Development Project. Buena Vista Charter Township hopes to use up to $500,000 to demolish the vacant “Welcome Inn” Motel, and another $400,000  is being requested for the Thomas Township Nature Center and Preserve.

The board meets at 4 pm on Tuesday. 

 

