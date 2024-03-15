Corrections Officer Charged In Sexual Assault

A 26 year veteran with the Clare County Sheriff’s department is in legal trouble after allegedly assaulting a female inmate.

On Thursday, 53-year-old Jake Tessner, a corrections officer with the department, was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct. The investigation into the complaint came in January after the inmate reported to another officer that Tessner touched her inappropriately.

Tessner’s bond has been set at $50,000, and he has been suspended without pay while the case moves through the courts.