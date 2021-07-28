Congressional App Challenge Open to Fourth District Students

Congressman John Moolenaar is inviting students in Michigan’s Fourth Congressional District to enter the 2021 Congressional App Challenge.
The contest is open to all middle and high school students in the Fourth District, and they can participate individually or in teams of up to four people. The winning individual or team will have their app displayed in the U.S. Capitol. They will also have the option to attend an event in Washington D.C. where they will showcase their app alongside other winning students from across the United States. Entries must be submitted online at congressionalappchallenge.us.
The deadline to enter is November 1 at noon.