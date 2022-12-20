Community Food Store and Kitchen Coming to Saginaw

Saginaw residents will soon have a new place to buy groceries.

The USDA is providing the Saginaw Community Foundation a grant of $280,542 to start the Saginaw Community Food Club and Kitchen, a non profit store and community kitchen which will help alleviate Saginaw’s food desert.

The grant comes from the National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s Community Food Projects Competitive Grant Program. In addition to providing healthy food choices to the area, the kitchen will help support food related businesses and hold nutrition programs.