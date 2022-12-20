WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Community Food Store and Kitchen Coming to Saginaw

By News Desk
December 20, 2022 5:30AM EST
Share
Community Food Store and Kitchen Coming to Saginaw

Saginaw residents will soon have a new place to buy groceries.

The USDA is providing the Saginaw Community Foundation a grant of $280,542 to start the Saginaw Community Food Club and Kitchen, a non profit store and community kitchen which will help alleviate Saginaw’s food desert.

The grant comes from the National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s Community Food Projects Competitive Grant Program. In addition to providing healthy food choices to the area, the kitchen will help support food related businesses and hold nutrition programs.

Popular Stories

1

Saginaw Police Looking for "Grinch" Caught on Security Camera
2

Man Killed at Saginaw Car Wash
3

Vets Memorial Bridge Stuck Indefinitely, Outside Help Needed
4

Four Arrested in Saginaw Following Drive-By Shooting
5

Man Arrested for Killing Pedestrian in August