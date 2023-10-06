Coleman Schools Cancel Classes Friday after Losing Water

Coleman Community Schools cancelled classes Friday after losing water at the Junior/Senior High School.

The school district posted to social media that around 2:30 Thursday afternoon a maintenance situation resulted in a leak, and the main water supply to the building has been shut down until the issue can be repaired.

The work isn’t expected to be completed until late this morning or early this afternoon. Picture day for the High school is being rescheduled.

The district says the Varsity football team will still be travelling to Merrill for a game tonight, and students who attend the ESA Special Ed programs will still be provided transportation.