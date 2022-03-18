CMU Closes North Community Residence Halls

Central Michigan University will close residence halls making up the campus North Community this fall in an effort to improve service in dining units and help student residents engage in campus life experiences.
The temporary closure affects Calkins Hall, Trout Hall and Larzelere Hall. Students who have selected rooms in those halls will be placed in other areas of the campus, which the university says will streamline operations.
In an email, CMU says there are more available units than there are students enrolled for the 2022 fall semester, prompting the closures. Students with any questions or concerns can call Residence Life for help at (989) 774-3111 or by email at [email protected].